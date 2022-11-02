PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 19,290 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 2.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,423,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,390,000 after purchasing an additional 659,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

BCE traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.719 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

