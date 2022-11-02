PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 40,000 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $42,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,536,000 after buying an additional 1,550,609 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 1,484,016 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $19,967,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after buying an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Insider Activity

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $319.58 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $264,531. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

