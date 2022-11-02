PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trex by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 651,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $12,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 186,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.28. 65,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,582. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.39.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

