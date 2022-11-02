Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 5,500 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at $2,488,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,750,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,378,000 after buying an additional 32,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Seabridge Gold from $105.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

