Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

MLM stock opened at $334.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.