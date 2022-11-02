Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after buying an additional 158,984 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 850,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,581 shares during the period. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,570,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,449,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of COPX stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

