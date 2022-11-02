Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $347,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.
Eli Lilly and Stock Performance
Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $352.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $335.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.17 and a 200-day moving average of $313.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $363.92.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
