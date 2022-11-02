Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 665 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.7 %

WY opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

