Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 15,630 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,630 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $12.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.