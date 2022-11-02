PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 535,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.64. The company had a trading volume of 46,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $182.98. The company has a market capitalization of $248.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.66.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

