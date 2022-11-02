Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $84,359,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

