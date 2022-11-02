Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 12,009 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

