Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $342.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.62. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.44.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

