Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

