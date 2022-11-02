Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 812,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,441,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 801,089 shares of company stock worth $25,938,326. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $348.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

