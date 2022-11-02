Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,929,000 after buying an additional 312,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $193.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.75. The company has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

