Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $212.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

