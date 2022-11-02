Pfizer Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.
Pfizer has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.
NYSE:PFE opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
