Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32). Approximately 70,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 378,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £32.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 13.42.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

