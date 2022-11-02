Pictet & Cie Europe SA Cuts Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 73.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $120.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.