Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $426,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 286.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
INDA opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.