Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $426,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 286.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

INDA opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82.

