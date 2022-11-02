Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 1,732 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $314.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.05 and its 200-day moving average is $281.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $418,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,779,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

