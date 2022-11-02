Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 2,271 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

