Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. FedEx comprises approximately 1.7% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after acquiring an additional 377,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.05. 33,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,837. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

