Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Boeing comprises approximately 1.4% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.82. 394,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,043,184. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.83. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

