Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Has $1.72 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 90,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

