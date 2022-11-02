Piper Sandler Increases ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target to $6.50

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

ViewRay Stock Performance

ViewRay stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $796.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 75.54% and a negative net margin of 131.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 27.5% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 252,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 22.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at about $805,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Stories

