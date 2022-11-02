Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $82.18 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002084 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $82.18 million and $250,594.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,453,306 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

