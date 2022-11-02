Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002072 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $82.39 million and approximately $109,026.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,451,770 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

