PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,122 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 3.00% of PJT Partners worth $51,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at $247,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.74.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PJT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.