Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock to $110.00. The company traded as high as $101.58 and last traded at $101.46, with a volume of 1232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Plexus Trading Down 0.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the first quarter worth $281,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 6.7% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.