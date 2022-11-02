Po.et Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.00 (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Po.et token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $45,116.70 and $41.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.83 or 0.30962864 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012115 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

