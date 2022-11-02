PolyPid (PYPD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect PolyPid to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect PolyPid to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PolyPid Price Performance
PYPD opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PolyPid by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
