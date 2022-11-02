PolyPid (PYPD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect PolyPid to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect PolyPid to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PYPD opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PolyPid by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

