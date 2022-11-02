POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Stock Position Cut by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd reduced its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in POSCO were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 5.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE PKX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. 8,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

