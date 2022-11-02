PotCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $604,360.03 and approximately $21.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00033877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00290593 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001278 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004482 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00019017 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

