Potomac Capital Management Inc. Has $475,000 Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Conduent worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Conduent to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 56,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $856.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Conduent had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,975.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 47,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $199,785.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,975.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

