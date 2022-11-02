Potomac Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,100 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,351,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,420,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Donald G. Basile sold 515,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $2,841,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,995,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,527,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Dixon Doll sold 30,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $170,263.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,787,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,905,390.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald G. Basile sold 515,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $2,841,507.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,995,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,527,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 141,751 shares of company stock valued at $732,456 and sold 1,007,101 shares valued at $5,795,497. Company insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. 659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,932. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. Analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

