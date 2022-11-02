Premia (PREMIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Premia token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00005325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $852,606.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

