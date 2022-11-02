PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
PriceSmart Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.71. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PriceSmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PriceSmart (PSMT)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.