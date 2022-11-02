PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.71. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $659,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,615,055.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $604,946.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,153,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,800,841.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $659,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 616,033 shares in the company, valued at $40,615,055.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,911. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PriceSmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

