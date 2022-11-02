Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.02

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 2094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $538.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.01.
Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
