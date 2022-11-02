Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.02

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 2094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $538.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.01.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $18,415,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,335,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 348,503 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,810,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,676,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

