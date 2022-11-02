PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Price Performance

NYSE:PRG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. 6,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,431. The company has a market capitalization of $930.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.94. PROG has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

About PROG

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PROG by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PROG by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 78,523 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PROG by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 136,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.