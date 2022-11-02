PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
PROG Price Performance
NYSE:PRG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. 6,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,431. The company has a market capitalization of $930.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.94. PROG has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROG (PRG)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.