Prom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $90.96 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.53 or 0.00027057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,438.59 or 1.00009568 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007617 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.52300076 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,041,355.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

