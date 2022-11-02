Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.43 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.47 or 0.00026803 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $90.02 million and $2.43 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,417.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007677 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00042825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022492 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.52300076 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,041,355.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

