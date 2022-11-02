Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0023

Proton (XPR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Proton has a market capitalization of $31.94 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,897,990,170 coins and its circulating supply is 13,835,018,907 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

