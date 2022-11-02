Provenance Blockchain 1-Day Volume Hits $7,405.00 (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $7,405.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

