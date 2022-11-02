Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
