Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

