Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. 15,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,932. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.