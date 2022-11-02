Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 3,353,371 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.77% of Citigroup worth $705,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 365,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

