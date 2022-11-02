Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,585,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $67,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Regions Financial by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 623,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 95,786 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. 114,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,314,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.