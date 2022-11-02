Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $58.10 Million Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,741,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 6.16% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $58,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 2,935,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,100 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $9,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 467,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. 11,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,543. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $979.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

